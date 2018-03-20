Man fighting for life after shooting in Henrico

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Henrico on Tuesday.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Alden Park Drive. Police found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are on scene investigating, but they say they are not looking for suspects at this time.

