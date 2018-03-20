Couple calls 12, claims $3,600 mattress was ripped when delivered

The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
The Hickmans did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Phillip Hickman called 12.More >>
The Hickmans did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Phillip Hickman called 12.More >>
The Johnsons purchased a new HVAC unit from Southern Goodman Mechanical back in October for $8,796. They say it worked fine for some weeks, but soon it stopped functioning properly.More >>
The Johnsons purchased a new HVAC unit from Southern Goodman Mechanical back in October for $8,796. They say it worked fine for some weeks, but soon it stopped functioning properly.More >>
We're now in the thick of tax season, but there are plenty of people who are still getting organized in order to file their return.More >>
We're now in the thick of tax season, but there are plenty of people who are still getting organized in order to file their return.More >>
If you're hoping to travel this spring or summer booking your trip on a Thursday in March could mean big savings.More >>
If you're hoping to travel this spring or summer booking your trip on a Thursday in March could mean big savings.More >>