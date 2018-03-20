Ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin charged with teammate threats - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin charged with teammate threats

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file). FILE--In this Dec. 2, 2012, file photo, Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin looks up from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Miami. Prosecutors say the former li... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file). FILE--In this Dec. 2, 2012, file photo, Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin looks up from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Miami. Prosecutors say the former li...
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file). FILE--In this Dec. 16, 2012, file photo, Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin stands on the sidelines during the Dolphins' NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami. Prosecutors say the former lineman h... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file). FILE--In this Dec. 16, 2012, file photo, Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin stands on the sidelines during the Dolphins' NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami. Prosecutors say the former lineman h...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was charged Tuesday with threatening two former teammates who had harassed him in the NFL and with threatening his former prep school classmates, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Martin pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of making criminal threats and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm, district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling said.

A post on Martin's Instagram page last month showed a shotgun and referred by name to the private Harvard-Westlake prep school in Los Angeles that he once attended.

The post also included mentions of the Instagram usernames of former Miami Dolphins players Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey and said suicide and revenge were the only options for a victim of bullying.

Martin left the Dolphins midseason in 2013 after accusing teammates of bullying. An NFL investigation found that Incognito, Pouncey and teammate John Jerry engaged in persistent harassment directed at Martin.

Incognito was suspended for the final eight games and sat out the 2014 season before joining the Buffalo Bills.

Pouncey was released by Miami last week and agreed to a two-year contract Monday with the Los Angeles Chargers

The NFL's investigation also found that teammates threatened to rape Martin's sister, called him a long list of slurs and bullied him for not being "black enough." Martin is black and Incognito is white.

Court documents say Martin "did willfully and unlawfully threaten to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury" of Pouncey and Incognito. Both Pouncey and Incognito feared for their own safety and the safety of their families, the documents said.

Prosecutors said Martin also had a loaded firearm in his vehicle in Glendale, but court papers provided no other details.

The name of Martin's attorney was not immediately known. Prosecutors said he is due back in court next month and faces up to six years in prison if he's convicted.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:27:59 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

  • Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

    Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:36:15 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:26:31 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.More >>
    The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.More >>

  • Cosby lawyers: No T-shirts, flowers or slogans at retrial

    Cosby lawyers: No T-shirts, flowers or slogans at retrial

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:04:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:26:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, a judge agreed to let five additional Cosby accusers ...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, a judge agreed to let five additional Cosby accusers ...
    Bill Cosby's lawyers want t-shirts, buttons and other slogan-filled items banned from his upcoming sexual assault retrial after some accusers were seen with them in the audience at his first trial.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers want t-shirts, buttons and other slogan-filled items banned from his upcoming sexual assault retrial after some accusers were seen with them in the audience at his first trial.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly