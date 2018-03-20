Virginia women's hoops coach retires, cites family matter - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia women's hoops coach retires, cites family matter

By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer

Virginia women's basketball coach Joanne Boyle says she is retiring because of a family matter.

The announcement by the school Tuesday did not provide details on the family matter. Boyle's retirement comes only days after the Cavaliers were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament with a second-round loss to South Carolina.

The 54-year-old Boyle spent seven seasons at Virginia, compiling a 129-98 record. The NCAA appearance was the program's first in nine seasons.

Boyle said in a statement that the person who is the head coach of this program needs to fully commit themselves and give their all to these deserving young women. She added that, "Due to a family matter that may require more time away from the program, I am not able to dedicate the time I need to our team."

Athletic director Carla Williams says a search for Boyle's replacement will begin immediately.

