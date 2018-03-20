FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Late Saturday night into Sunday

More Snow This Weekend?

That is certainly a good possibility. The European model has been consistent over the last couple of days showing a fast moving low pressure system approaching from the west. At the same time, cold air is expected to dive south into Virginia from the north.

If the European model solution is correct, light rain will begin to move into the region late Saturday afternoon or evening transitioning to snow later in the evening. That snow would continue overnight into Sunday morning. With some of the heavier precipitation falling at night coupled with temperatures very close to the freezing mark, some accumulations would be likely and therefore have a troublesome impact on your Sunday morning activities. Here is what the radar may look like according to the European model at 7am on Sunday morning:

The American (GFS) model tracks this system much further to the south essentially bypassing our region! That said, we want to give you the FIRST ALERT to the possibility of more snow this weekend.

We'll continue to watch this closely and keep you updated!