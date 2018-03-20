Heart transplant recipients meet at Va. hospital, fall in love

A man and woman who had heart transplants at the same hospital on the same day made a love connection five years later. (Source: NBCWashington)

A couple planning to marry has an amazing back story to how they fell in love: they met at the hospital where they received new hearts on the same day.

Taylor Givens and Collin Kobelija were on the verge of death seven years ago. Givens' heart was failing, possibly from a mutated virus, while Kobelija was born with a heart defect - he had a transplant as an infant, but he needed another one.

They were across the hall from each other at Inova Fairfax Hospital, and both had surgery within a two-hour span.

The two fell in love during their long recovery period.

