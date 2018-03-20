Montana pipeline protester avoids jail, must pay restitution - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Montana pipeline protester avoids jail, must pay restitution

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An Oregon climate change activist has avoided jail time and been ordered to pay $3,775 after he was convicted of illegally shutting down a crude oil pipeline in Montana.

State District Judge Daniel Boucher (boo-SHAY) sentenced Leonard Higgins on Tuesday to a three-year deferred sentence and restitution for damages.

Court clerk Rick Cook says Higgins' record will be cleared of a felony criminal mischief conviction if he doesn't violate the terms of his sentence.

He faced a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Higgins entered a fenced site near Big Sandy, Montana, in October 2016 and closed a valve on pipeline operated by Spectra Energy.

The pipeline carries oil from Canada's tar sands region.

Activists simultaneously targeted other pipelines in Washington state, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby lawyers: No T-shirts, flowers or slogans at retrial

    Cosby lawyers: No T-shirts, flowers or slogans at retrial

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:04:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:33:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, a judge agreed to let five additional Cosby accusers ...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE- In this June 17, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa. On Thursday, March 15, 2018, a judge agreed to let five additional Cosby accusers ...
    Bill Cosby's lawyers want t-shirts, buttons and other slogan-filled items banned from his upcoming sexual assault retrial after some accusers were seen with them in the audience at his first trial.More >>
    Bill Cosby's lawyers want t-shirts, buttons and other slogan-filled items banned from his upcoming sexual assault retrial after some accusers were seen with them in the audience at his first trial.More >>

  • 'The Crown' producers say sorry to stars after pay dispute

    'The Crown' producers say sorry to stars after pay dispute

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:55:16 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:29:14 GMT
    Producers of Netflix drama "The Crown" have apologized to stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith after the revelation that Foy was paid less than her male co-star.More >>
    Producers of Netflix drama "The Crown" have apologized to stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith after the revelation that Foy was paid less than her male co-star.More >>

  • Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

    Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:36:15 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-03-20 21:26:27 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.More >>
    The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly