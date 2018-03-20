Trump tariffs set off industry scramble for exemptions - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump tariffs set off industry scramble for exemptions

By KEN THOMAS and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's strong-armed trade policies are setting off an intense scramble among industry groups, companies and foreign countries seeking exemptions from tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The trade concerns come ahead of an upcoming round of new tariffs expected to be slapped on China by the end of the week.

Trump's one-two punch on trade has set in motion a deluge of requests to the Commerce Department for exclusions for certain steel and aluminum products.

Foreign countries complain the U.S. Trade Representative's office has not provided specific guidance on gaining exemptions before the steel and aluminum tariffs are implemented on Friday.

The Trump administration has already given Mexico and Canada a reprieve - provided they agree to a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

