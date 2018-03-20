Sheriff's office searching for missing man in southern VA

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 58-year-old man last seen on Monday around noon.

Matthew Junior Puryear was last seen in the area of Doctor Purdy Road in Ebony, which is near the North Carolina border.

He was wearing blue cargo pants, a blue/white checkered jacket and a dark-colored sweater. He has missing teeth and has a scar in the middle of his forehead.

Puryear does not drive.

If anyone has seen Puryear, call the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 434-848-3133.

