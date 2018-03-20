Sheriff: missing man found dead in southern VA

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says a missing 58-year-old man last seen on Monday has been found dead.

Matthew Junior Puryear went missing in the area of Doctor Purdy Road in Ebony, which is near the North Carolina border.

According to Sheriff Roberts, Puryear was found around 3 p.m. in a wooded area. Roberts says Puryear appears to have died from natural causes.

