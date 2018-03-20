Friend: Army vet killed in Henrico hit-and-run 'took care of everyone'

An Army veteran was killed in a hit-and-run in Henrico's west end over the weekend.

U.S. Army Sergeant Amber Chambers died shortly after she was found just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Her body was found in the middle of Gaskins Road, near the I-64 entrance.

The driver accused of hitting her, Travis Harris, is under arrest and facing several charges.

Friends say Chambers was serving as a medic with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team. She was deployed to Afghanistan and Italy.

Katherine Crutchfield was deployed with Chambers.

"When people say she was momma bear, that's exactly what she was. She took care of everyone," said Crutchfield. "She was the sunshine for bad days. Happy, bubbly, just an amazing soldier, sergeant and friend."

Ten hours after the hit-and-run, Henrico Police say they found the car about three miles away at an apartment complex on Camelot Circle. Court documents say there was damage, including a "...broken headlamp lens and a damaged windshield with a small red stain."

Police say car parts recovered on Gaskins Road matched the car in the parking lot.

Travis Harris is now charged with felony hit and run and driving on a suspended license. According to court documents, Harris admitted to being in a traffic crash on Gaskins Road. Court records reveal his license had previously been revoked.

There are also two DWIs on his record, as well as multiple speeding infractions.

Harris is now at Henrico Jail West. He declined to be interviewed. His next court date is in April.

