Police: Man tries to run over officer during traffic stop

Colonial Heights Police have arrested a man, who now faces attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, after a traffic stop in Colonial Heights on Tuesday.

It started on the Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Police say a vehicle was impeding traffic so they conducted a stop. The officer noticed "narcotic paraphernalia in the vehicle" while speaking with the driver - but the driver refused to get out of the vehicle.

Instead, the driver threw the car into reverse, slammed into the patrol car behind him, then took off towards one of the officers at the scene, according to police.

That officer managed to jump out of the way before being struck.

Police pursued the vehicle, the driver eventually got out and ran, and police caught the suspect in Petersburg.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Rodriguez Jefferson, now faces a long list of charges: attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, felony eluding, felony hit and run, and impeding traffic.

He is being held without bond and will be in court on May 30.

