NBC12 to host Digital Dialogue on March for Our Lives

This Saturday, thousands of students are planning to take to the streets of Washington, D.C., and communities around the U.S. to call for an end to gun violence and mass shootings.

One of those marches will be held in Richmond.

Ahead of those marches, NBC12 will be hosting a "Digital Dialogue" at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 22 to talk about the marches and their potential impacts.

Joining the Digital Dialogue will be Adria Scharf, the executive director of the Richmond Peace Education Center; NBC12's personal safety expert Mike Jones; and J.J. Minor with the Richmond NAACP.

Scharf is one of the organizers of Saturday's march and is helping bus people to D.C. Minor is a co-sponsor of the Richmond event.

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES INFO:

Washington, D.C., noon

According to the March for Our Lives website, "the kids and families of March For Our Lives will rally on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today."

Richmond, 10 a.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

According to the event's website, numerous groups in Central Virginia is bringing an "all inclusive, student-led" march to Richmond.

