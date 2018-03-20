Roberts says Turner's broken wrist won't need surgery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Roberts says Turner's broken wrist won't need surgery

By JOSE M. ROMERO
Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner's broken left wrist is expected to heal without surgery, according to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts.

Turner was hurt Monday when hit by a pitch from Oakland's Kendall Graveman.

Turner arrived at the Dodgers spring training facility with a cast over his wrist Tuesday morning and was scheduled to see a hand specialist for an estimate of the time he could miss.

"We know that it's not a surgery thing, it's just essentially time," Roberts said. "That's the initial thought. That could change but that's what I've heard."

Turner hit .322 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs last year and was a first-time All-Star. He had 14 RBIs in the postseason, including seven against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Championship Series, when he was voted MVP.

The Dodgers appear poised to move Logan Forsythe from second base to third in Turner's absence and have Enrique Hernandez and Chase Utley share time at second.

"It obviously makes a lot of sense to have Logan over there a lot more at third, and to kind of put together some guys at second base, and leave Chris (Taylor) in center field," Roberts said.

Backup catcher Austin Barnes also could see time at second base.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

