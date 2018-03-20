'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella? - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella?

(AP Photo/Howie Rumberg). "AP Sports Weekly" podcast hosts Jim Litke, left, and Tim Dahlberg talk outside of Nakansa Temple in Gangwon Province, South Korea on Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Howie Rumberg). "AP Sports Weekly" podcast hosts Jim Litke, left, and Tim Dahlberg talk outside of Nakansa Temple in Gangwon Province, South Korea on Feb. 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March... (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda... (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda...

By The Associated Press

In the latest episode of "AP Sports Weekly," co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg protect their home turf in a scrap over which team is the NCAA tournament's most charming underdog.

Litke picks No. 11 seed Loyola of Chicago and Dahlberg answers with his alma mater, Nevada. The two teams meet in the Sweet 16 round Thursday to settle the debate.

The new episode of the podcast also previews the women's NCAA tournament bracket and asks AP writers Doug Feinberg and Teresa Walker whether men will ever tune in. The hosts also discuss Cleveland Cavaliers coach Ty Lue's decision to step back and whether Tiger Woods is back in contention.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • March MadnessNCAA TournamentMore>>

  • Slideshow: NCAA 2018 conference tournament champions

    Slideshow: NCAA 2018 conference tournament champions

    Source: Associated Press imagesSource: Associated Press images

    Thirty-two teams will punch their tickets as an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

    More >>

    Thirty-two teams will punch their tickets as an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

    More >>

  • 'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella?

    'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella?

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:57:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:54:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Howie Rumberg). "AP Sports Weekly" podcast hosts Jim Litke, left, and Tim Dahlberg talk outside of Nakansa Temple in Gangwon Province, South Korea on Feb. 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Howie Rumberg). "AP Sports Weekly" podcast hosts Jim Litke, left, and Tim Dahlberg talk outside of Nakansa Temple in Gangwon Province, South Korea on Feb. 16, 2018.
    'AP Sports Weekly' podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg dial their rivalry up a few notches with a debate over which team is the NCAA tournament's most charming underdog.More >>
    'AP Sports Weekly' podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg dial their rivalry up a few notches with a debate over which team is the NCAA tournament's most charming underdog.More >>

  • MAC Attack! Buffalo, Central Michigan reach first Sweet 16

    MAC Attack! Buffalo, Central Michigan reach first Sweet 16

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:45:30 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:48:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Buffalo's Mariah Suchan and Florida State's Ama Degbeon fight for a rebound all the way to the floor in the second round game of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Buffa...(AP Photo/Steve Cannon). Buffalo's Mariah Suchan and Florida State's Ama Degbeon fight for a rebound all the way to the floor in the second round game of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. Buffa...
    Buffalo and Central Michigan are crashing the women's Sweet 16.More >>
    Buffalo and Central Michigan are crashing the women's Sweet 16.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly