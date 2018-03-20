'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella?

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...

(AP Photo/Howie Rumberg). "AP Sports Weekly" podcast hosts Jim Litke, left, and Tim Dahlberg talk outside of Nakansa Temple in Gangwon Province, South Korea on Feb. 16, 2018.

By The Associated Press



In the latest episode of "AP Sports Weekly," co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg protect their home turf in a scrap over which team is the NCAA tournament's most charming underdog.

Litke picks No. 11 seed Loyola of Chicago and Dahlberg answers with his alma mater, Nevada. The two teams meet in the Sweet 16 round Thursday to settle the debate.

The new episode of the podcast also previews the women's NCAA tournament bracket and asks AP writers Doug Feinberg and Teresa Walker whether men will ever tune in. The hosts also discuss Cleveland Cavaliers coach Ty Lue's decision to step back and whether Tiger Woods is back in contention.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.