'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella? - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'AP Sports Weekly' podcast: Which one of you is Cinderella?

(AP Photo/Howie Rumberg). "AP Sports Weekly" podcast hosts Jim Litke, left, and Tim Dahlberg talk outside of Nakansa Temple in Gangwon Province, South Korea on Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Howie Rumberg). "AP Sports Weekly" podcast hosts Jim Litke, left, and Tim Dahlberg talk outside of Nakansa Temple in Gangwon Province, South Korea on Feb. 16, 2018.
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March... (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda... (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda...

By The Associated Press

In the latest episode of "AP Sports Weekly," co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg protect their home turf in a scrap over which team is the NCAA tournament's most charming underdog.

Litke picks No. 11 seed Loyola of Chicago and Dahlberg answers with his alma mater, Nevada. The two teams meet in the Sweet 16 round Thursday to settle the debate.

The new episode of the podcast also previews the women's NCAA tournament bracket and asks AP writers Doug Feinberg and Teresa Walker whether men will ever tune in. The hosts also discuss Cleveland Cavaliers coach Ty Lue's decision to step back and whether Tiger Woods is back in contention.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Drumroll please: It's Sir Ringo as ex-Beatle knighted

    Drumroll please: It's Sir Ringo as ex-Beatle knighted

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:56:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:15:26 GMT
    (Yui Mok/PA via AP). Former Beatle Ringo Starr, speaks with Britain's Prince William after receiving his knighthood at Buckingham Palace during an Investiture ceremony in London Tuesday March 20, 2018.(Yui Mok/PA via AP). Former Beatle Ringo Starr, speaks with Britain's Prince William after receiving his knighthood at Buckingham Palace during an Investiture ceremony in London Tuesday March 20, 2018.
    Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise.More >>
    Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise.More >>

  • 'The Crown' producers say sorry to stars after pay dispute

    'The Crown' producers say sorry to stars after pay dispute

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:55:16 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:07:07 GMT
    Producers of Netflix drama "The Crown" have apologized to stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith after the revelation that Foy was paid less than her male co-star.More >>
    Producers of Netflix drama "The Crown" have apologized to stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith after the revelation that Foy was paid less than her male co-star.More >>

  • Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

    Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:36:15 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-03-20 19:06:37 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.More >>
    The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly