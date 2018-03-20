Busch Gardens, Kings Dominion to open March 24 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Busch Gardens, Kings Dominion to open March 24

Kings Dominion will open on March 24. (Source: kingsdominion.com) Kings Dominion will open on March 24. (Source: kingsdominion.com)
DOSWELL, VA (WWBT) -

Despite a cold start to spring, two Virginia amusement parks are set to open on Saturday, March 24.

Both parks will have new attractions for visitors.

Visit 12AboutTown.com for more information.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly