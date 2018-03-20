Jaguars tight end Lewis released after 12 years with team - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jaguars tight end Lewis released after 12 years with team

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis says he has been released after 12 seasons with the team.

Lewis told The Associated Press on Tuesday he got the news from his agent and feels "disrespected" by the timing of the move. It came a week after free agency began.

He says, "I wish they would have done it sooner. I think I deserved a little better than this."

The Jaguars picked up an option in Lewis' contract last month that would have paid him $3.5 million in 2018. The Jaguars also released receiver Allen Hurns on Tuesday to save another $7 million in 2018.

The 33-year-old Lewis, a first-round draft pick in 2006, had been the longest-tenured player on the team. Lewis has played in 170 games. His 375 receptions and 4,502 yards receiving both rank third in team history. His 33 receiving touchdowns are second-most in franchise history, trailing only Jimmy Smith (67).

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

    Twitter: 'Black Panther' is most tweeted about movie ever

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:36:15 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:44:30 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.More >>
    The pop culture sensation "Black Panther" has set another record: most tweeted about movie ever.More >>

  • Renee Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland for film

    Renee Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland for film

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:35:59 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:44:27 GMT
    Renee Zellweger has transformed her looks and is working on her singing skills as she starts a new film about Judy Garland.More >>
    Renee Zellweger has transformed her looks and is working on her singing skills as she starts a new film about Judy Garland.More >>

  • Comedy Central's Klepper gathers with gun activists

    Comedy Central's Klepper gathers with gun activists

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:44:25 GMT
    Comedy Central's Jordan Klepper plans to telecast his show on Thursday from a living room in Maryland where activists are gathering for Saturday's march against gun violence.More >>
    Comedy Central's Jordan Klepper plans to telecast his show on Thursday from a living room in Maryland where activists are gathering for Saturday's march against gun violence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly