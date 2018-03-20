Suspects wanted in two car dealership burglaries - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Suspects wanted in two car dealership burglaries

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The burglaries occurred on Broad Street on Feb. 25. (Source: Crime Stoppers) The burglaries occurred on Broad Street on Feb. 25. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers is looking for burglars who targeted car dealerships.

On Feb. 25, Henrico police responded to burglaries at car dealerships in the 8200 and 9100 blocks of West Broad Street.

The suspects took cash from one dealership, and both sustained damage.

In both cases, they looked through offices in the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

