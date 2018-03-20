RVA Parenting: Raising positive kids

Are you raising your kids to have a positive outlook on life?

How you parent, how you discipline and even how you talk socially could all play a role. RVA Parenting contributor Catherine Brown has some advice on the concept.

"Does it work? In my experience, it does, as much as I am able to apply it," Brown said. "When I remember to focus on my kids' positive behaviors, they do seem to work harder to get my attention by 'showing off' good behavior. The biggest challenge is remembering to make a big deal out of the positive behaviors. It's so much easier to notice the bad ones, especially when I am tired and overwhelmed - and let's face it, that's most of the time. One of my goals this year is to proactively encourage the behaviors I want to see rather than reacting to the behaviors that make me crazy."

Brown loves to write happy, life-affirming stories about ordinary people doing amazing things. She also writes about parenting and education to help readers learn from experts how to make their lives just a little bit better.

Every day she strives to be a kind and loving friend, partner and mother - some days are better than others.

You can find Brown at writehappy.net or read more about teaching your kids positivity here.

