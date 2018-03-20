CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ginny the foster dog likes to climb the furniture

The puppies can't get there! (Source: Heart and Soul Puppies)

Our loveable pet cam mother, Ginny, turned out to be quite the escape artist.

Ginny has been on a few mother’s day out excursions recently, climbing over furniture and through gates.

WATCH GINNY'S ESCAPE: Click play on the video above to check out her moves.

When the foster family steps out for a few minutes, that’s when Ginny starts exploring. They’ve come back several times to find evidence of her outings, including a few times when she was perched on top of the furniture unable to get back down.

A quick adjustment of the camera showed what was happening.

Ginny was using part of a gate as a step stool and reaching higher ground.

You can see Ginny live at NBC12.com/petcam.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

