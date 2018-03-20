Students say they're not surprised by shooting

A school shooting in southern Maryland on Tuesday morning left the student dead and two other people injured.

NBC12's Drew Wilder is at the scene of the shooting and was told by students that they weren't surprised by the shooting.

Students leaving Leonardtown HS, where Great Mills students were bussed after the shooting, tell me they aren’t surprised by this and they expect school shootings these days. — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 20, 2018

One student on Twitter, Mollie Davis, posted during the shooting and said "do not let this fade out of the news because it was not as fatal as it could have been."

If the shooter turns out to be the only one dead that is a positive thing but PLEASE do not let this fade out of the news because it was not as fatal as it could have been. No one dying doesn’t un-traumatize anyone who was a witness to what happened today. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018

I just boarded the bus to leave the school to go to the pick up center. I feel like there’s so much I want to say but I can’t find the right words. I wish everything was different. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018

Drew Wilder will have a full report on NBC12 at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12