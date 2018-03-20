Student says teacher helped MD school shooting victim

Jonah Powell saw one of the people who was shot Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

A school shooting in southern Maryland on Tuesday morning left the shooter dead and two other people injured.

Students said Tuesday afternoon that they weren't surprised by the shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, MD.

"I expect it to happen because although what's happening with Parkland and all of that, I just expect it to happen," said Maggie Wood, a student at Leonardtown Middle School.

One of the students at Great Mills said the saw someone who had been shot.

"I heard the police that came and busted down the door and then attended to the guy laying, and then we went into another classroom," said Jonah Powell. "They were bleeding and one of my teachers helped them on the floor and started applying pressure to their gun wound."

One student on Twitter, Mollie Davis, posted during the shooting and said "do not let this fade out of the news because it was not as fatal as it could have been."

If the shooter turns out to be the only one dead that is a positive thing but PLEASE do not let this fade out of the news because it was not as fatal as it could have been. No one dying doesn’t un-traumatize anyone who was a witness to what happened today. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018

I just boarded the bus to leave the school to go to the pick up center. I feel like there’s so much I want to say but I can’t find the right words. I wish everything was different. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018

