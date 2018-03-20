Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

Police, FBI and the ATF respond to a high school in Maryland where three students were injured in a shooting. (Source: thebaynet.com/CNN)

GREAT MILLS, MD (RNN) - A 16-year-old girl, Jaelynn Willey, remains in critical condition and Desmond Barnes, a 14-year-old boy, is "doing well" following Tuesday's shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

The suspected shooter, identified as 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, was killed.

According to Sheriff Tim Cameron, Rollins opened fire with a handgun before classes began at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, MD, on Tuesday. Cameron said the gunman had a prior relationship with his female victim, later identified as Willey.

Barnes was shot after Willey, and both are being treated at area hospitals.

On Willey's YouCaring page, which as of 9:40 p.m. ET had reached more than $32,000 of a $450,000 goal, Willey was described as an "amazing young lady, whose peaceful presence and love of her fellow students and family is known throughout her Maryland-based school" by her uncle.

"It is hard for us not to see her shining, smiling face right now, and to see her light up the room with her presence," the uncle, Timothy Cormier, wrote on behalf of the family. "We know that many of you are anxious to hear about her condition, and we will update you when we can."

Barnes' YouCaring page said he was shot in the leg, and described him as an "exceptionally bright young male with an extremely bright future ahead of him." His page had reached almost $7,000 of a $20,000 goal so far.

A school resource officer, Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill, shot the shooter, but it's not clear if the officer killed the shooter or if the shooter killed himself, according to Cameron. The incident began at about 7:45 a.m.

"This is what you hope never happens, but this is what you prepare for," Cameron said.

Gaskill, the SRO, had SWAT training and had been assigned to Great Mills since the beginning of the school year, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Students were evacuated and parents are meeting them at a different location.

"If you don't think this can happen at your school you are sadly mistaken," said Dr. James Smith of the St. Mary's school system.

The sheriff's office on the scene is working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as FBI agents from the Baltimore office.

The school was placed on lockdown, as well as nearby schools. It comes a few weeks after a threat against the school circulated on SnapChat and other social media platforms.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) addressed the shooting, saying that although he and his wife are praying for the Great Mills community, prayers won't be enough to solve the problem of school shootings. Instead, Tuesday's incident should serve as a call to action, Hogan said in a statement.

Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement following the shooting incident at #GreatMillsHighSchool in St. Mary's County, Maryland: pic.twitter.com/wMUvpPXKT6 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

Great Mills is located about 66 miles south of Washington, DC, and about 1,500 students attend the high school.

Great Mills students joined others across the country to protest gun violence at schools during the National School Walkout on Wednesday. A shooter in Parkland, FL, killed 17 people on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The survivors are organizing a national demonstration for gun control laws on March 24 called March for Our Lives.

Here’s a look from the scene outside Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, which is currently on lockdown after a shooting at the school, St. Mary's County Public Schools says https://t.co/O0tm9C2l8X pic.twitter.com/2dJ05pghF6 — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2018

The shooting at Great Mills is the 17th school shooting in the U.S. since Jan. 1, according to CNN.

