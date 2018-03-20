3 injured in high school shooting in Maryland

Great Mills High School is located about 66 miles southeast of Washington, DC. (Google Earth/CNN)

Police, FBI and the ATF respond to a high school in Maryland where three students were injured in a shooting. (Source: thebaynet.com/CNN)

GREAT MILLS, MD (RNN) - Three people were injured at a shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, MD, a county spokesperson told the Baltimore Sun.

Officials have not released the conditions of those injured. As of now, there are no reports of fatalities.

Police and emergency services responded to a southern Maryland high school at about 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Students are being evacuated and parents are meeting them a different location.

A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are heading to the school, as well as FBI agents from the Baltimore office.

"The event is contained," said St. Mary's County Public Schools on its website.

The school was placed on lockdown, as well as nearby schools.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

Great Mills is located about 66 miles south of Washington, DC.

Students across the country protested gun violence at schools during the National School Walkout on Wednesday. A shooter in Parkland, FL, killed 17 people Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The survivors are organizing a national demonstration for gun control laws on March 24 called March for Our Lives.

Here’s a look from the scene outside Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, which is currently on lockdown after a shooting at the school, St. Mary's County Public Schools says https://t.co/O0tm9C2l8X pic.twitter.com/2dJ05pghF6 — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2018

