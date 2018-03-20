Trade war fears weigh on investor sentiment in Germany - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trade war fears weigh on investor sentiment in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Jitters over a possible U.S.-led trade war are weighing on a key index of sentiment among investment professionals in export-oriented Germany.

The ZEW index sagged to 5.1 points in March from 17.8 points in February. The main reason was a more pessimistic outlook for coming months, while assessments of how things are currently slipped by less.

The survey is based on interviews with investment analysts on how they see things shaping up in Europe's largest economy.

The ZEW research institute in Munich said Tuesday that "concerns over a U.S.-led global trade conflict have made the experts more cautious in their prognoses. "

New import taxes on steel and aluminum proposed by President Donald Trump have raised concerns that other trade partners including the European Union may retaliate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

    Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:27:10 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

  • Tribeca to hold 'Schindler's List,' 'Scarface' reunions

    Tribeca to hold 'Schindler's List,' 'Scarface' reunions

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:16:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:16:10 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Steven Spielberg arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 25th anniversary of Spielberg’s “Schind...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Steven Spielberg arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 25th anniversary of Spielberg’s “Schind...
    The 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List" and the 35th anniversary of Brian De Palma's "Scarface" will be celebrated with reunion screenings at the Tribeca Film Festival.More >>
    The 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List" and the 35th anniversary of Brian De Palma's "Scarface" will be celebrated with reunion screenings at the Tribeca Film Festival.More >>

  • Singer Trey Songz arrested on allegations of punching woman

    Singer Trey Songz arrested on allegations of punching woman

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:05:39 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:16:07 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Police say the R&amp;B singer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence f...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Police say the R&amp;B singer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence f...
    Police say R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party.More >>
    Police say R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly