Austrian faces fine for calling police officers 'smurfs' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Austrian faces fine for calling police officers 'smurfs'

BERLIN (AP) - An Austrian man faces a 160-euro ($197) fine for describing police officers as "smurfs" in a warning about speed checks posted on Facebook.

The Austria Press Agency reported Tuesday that authorities in Tyrol province imposed the fine on the man, whose name wasn't released, for violating "public decency" by "defaming two police officers."

The man's post in a Facebook group alerted others to "two smurfs standing with lasers" on a local highway. A police officer who was also in the group filed a complaint.

The local Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper reported that the man maintains the term "smurfs" was meant as a harmless joke rather than an insult, and plans to defend himself at regional police headquarters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

    Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:27:10 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

  • Tribeca to hold 'Schindler's List,' 'Scarface' reunions

    Tribeca to hold 'Schindler's List,' 'Scarface' reunions

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:16:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:16:10 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Steven Spielberg arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 25th anniversary of Spielberg’s “Schind...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Steven Spielberg arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 25th anniversary of Spielberg’s “Schind...
    The 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List" and the 35th anniversary of Brian De Palma's "Scarface" will be celebrated with reunion screenings at the Tribeca Film Festival.More >>
    The 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List" and the 35th anniversary of Brian De Palma's "Scarface" will be celebrated with reunion screenings at the Tribeca Film Festival.More >>

  • Singer Trey Songz arrested on allegations of punching woman

    Singer Trey Songz arrested on allegations of punching woman

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:05:39 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:16:07 GMT
    (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Police say the R&amp;B singer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence f...(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Police say the R&amp;B singer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence f...
    Police say R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party.More >>
    Police say R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly