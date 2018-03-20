Germany doubts EU will be exempt from Trump steel tariffs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Germany doubts EU will be exempt from Trump steel tariffs

BRUSSELS (AP) - A German government official is doubtful that the European Union will be exempt from U.S. President Donald Trump's potentially damaging steel and aluminum tariffs.

Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said Tuesday that "we are skeptical, but will hope to the end that there is a good solution."

Expressing concern about Trump's "dogmatic and ideological decision," Roth said that "we are at the moment - and the clock is ticking - a long way from a sensible solution."

His comments came as EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom headed to Washington to seek an exemption from the tariffs for the entire 28-nation bloc.

Trump's tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum enter force on Friday. He has temporarily exempted big steel producers Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump Org. partner in India accused of bilking investors

    Trump Org. partner in India accused of bilking investors

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:45:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:48:13 GMT
    An Indian real estate company that is partnering with the Trump Organization has been accused of cheating investors out of nearly $150 million. The claims make no mention of the Trump Organization.More >>
    An Indian real estate company that is partnering with the Trump Organization has been accused of cheating investors out of nearly $150 million. The claims make no mention of the Trump Organization.More >>

  • China's premier appeals to US to 'act rationally' over trade

    China's premier appeals to US to 'act rationally' over trade

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:55 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:55:33 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:47 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:47:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Chinese Premier Li Keqiang applauds during the closing session of the annual National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan). Chinese Premier Li Keqiang applauds during the closing session of the annual National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

    The premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event U.S. President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing, but other officials say the government is ready to act.

    More >>

    The premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event U.S. President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing, but other officials say the government is ready to act.

    More >>

  • Senate committee launches effort to prevent election hacking

    Senate committee launches effort to prevent election hacking

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:45:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:46 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:46:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, confers with committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., during a hearing on Capitol Hill ...

    With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

    More >>

    With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly