Thousands without power in Chesterfield

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were in the dark Tuesday morning in Chesterfield.

Four circuits were knocked out, causing about 14,000 people to be without power for a short time.

Dominion Energy reported power was restored to nearly all customers by 6:30 a.m.

At this time, it is not known what caused the outage.

