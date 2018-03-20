Thousands without power in Chesterfield

Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were in the dark Tuesday morning in Chesterfield.

Four circuits were knocked out, causing about 14,000 people to be without power for a short time.

Dominion Energy reported power was restored to nearly all customers by 6:30 a.m.

At this time, it is not known what caused the outage.

