Main Street closed due to water main break

There's no word on how long the road will be closed. (Source: NBC12)

Part of Main Street is shut down Tuesday morning due to a water main break.

Capitol police say 14th Street between Main Street and Bank Street is closed, and westbound lanes of Main Street between 14th and 15th streets are also closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Repairs are expected to take most of the day.

