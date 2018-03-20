Dodgers' Justin Turner breaks left wrist on HBP - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dodgers' Justin Turner breaks left wrist on HBP

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Dodgers are going to be without their red-headed slugger on opening day, and possibly for a while after.

Justin Turner has a broken left wrist after being hit by a pitch during Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Turner was struck by a pitch from right-hander Kendall Graveman in the first inning. Turner grunted and winced as he jogged away from the plate toward the dugout, his hand hanging limp at his side. He was quickly visited by a trainer and replaced by Donovan Solano.

"I was hoping obviously the X-rays would be negative, but there's a small non-displaced fracture," Turner said. "We'll just play it by ear, see how it goes."

General manager Farhan Zaidi said the team didn't know yet how long Turner would be out, but it should be a matter of at least a few weeks. Turner says he'll visit the doctor again Tuesday to hopefully learn more.

Los Angeles seems likely to slide Logan Forsythe to third base in Turner's absence, with Chase Utley or someone else assuming regular duty at second base.

"We're not as good of a team without J.T.," Zaidi said, adding "We do feel good about our internal options. There are guys who can move around."

The 33-year-old Turner hit .322 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs last season. He also led the team and finished third in the majors by getting plunked 19 times.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

