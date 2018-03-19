Charlotte hires Virginia assistant Sanchez as new head coach - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Charlotte hires Virginia assistant Sanchez as new head coach

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte 49ers have hired Virginia associate head coach Ron Sanchez as their new coach.

Sanchez will be introduced at a news conference next week, the school announced Monday.

Sanchez has been an integral part of two-time national coach of the year Tony Bennett's staff for the last 12 years, helping build Washington State and Virginia into national powers.

Virginia lost Friday night to UMBC, becoming the first No. 1 seed to get upset by a 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Sanchez has spent the last nine seasons with Virginia, including the past three seasons as associate head coach.

Charlotte fired coach Mark Price in the middle of last season. Houston Fancher served as interim coach, but he was not retained.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

