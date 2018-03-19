Home destroyed in Charles City fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Home destroyed in Charles City fire

Charles City house fire (Source: HenricoFirePIO on Twitter) Charles City house fire (Source: HenricoFirePIO on Twitter)
CHARLES CITY, VA (WWBT) -

A home was destroyed in a fire in Charles City County on Monday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 8200 block of Little Elam Road around 4:45 p.m., according to Henrico fire's PIO. Henrico crews are assisting Charles City County crews with the fire.

There are no injuries. However, belongings and a large wooded area near the home were also destroyed. 

