Charles City fire destroys home, expected to burn for days

A home was destroyed in a fire in Charles City County on Monday afternoon, and the fire may not stop for several days.

The fire happened in the 8200 block of Little Elam Road around 4:45 p.m. The home is a total loss - the Department of Forestry says it's expected to burn for days.

"You don't have enough water out here in a rural area to keep dumping water on the basement," said Paul Reier with the Department of Forestry.

Instead, it'll sit and burn. Crews worked to put out the rest of the hot spots and have the fire contained to the basement.

The fire also spread into the nearby woods, ripping through about four acres of private forest.

"Four acres is a lot for us in this area," said Reier.

Reier says the fire was so intense Monday afternoon, it hopped right over a creek and burned towards another home.

"It jumped the creek and we had three spots on the other side of the creek," said Reier. "The Henrico Fire Dept protected one house on the other side, from the fire getting to the house."

If you live or drive by Church Lane, expect to see smoke in the air for at least the next couple of days.

Officials say the homeowner was injured trying to put the fire out himself when it started. He was taken to the hospital, but they don't know his condition right now.

