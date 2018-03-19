Paymerang pledges to add over 100 jobs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Paymerang pledges to add over 100 jobs

The company announced a $26 million growth investment from Aldrich Capital Partners.(Source: File photo)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A Richmond business is pledging to add jobs.

Governor Ralph Northam was at Paymerang on Midlothian Turnpike on Monday when the company announced a $26 million growth investment from Aldrich Capital Partners.

Paymerang's primary focus is providing electronic payment solutions for businesses.

The company says it plans to add more than 100 jobs in the area over the next five years.

