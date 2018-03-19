Purdue coach doesn't believe Haas will play even with brace - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Purdue coach doesn't believe Haas will play even with brace

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue coach Matt Painter said he does not expect starting center Isaac Haas to play again this season - even if the NCAA approves a brace to protect his fractured right elbow.

The 7-foot-2 senior was injured in an NCAA Tournament win over Cal State Fullerton. Team trainers fitted Haas with a large brace to protect his arm and he worked out with his teammates Saturday but he was wearing a brace that would not have allowed him to play for safety reasons.

Painter also says Haas also has yet to demonstrate he can grab two-handed rebounds and shoot free throws with his right hand.

Second-seeded Purdue beat Butler without Haas to reach its second straight Sweet 16. The Boilermakers play Texas Tech on Friday in Boston.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

