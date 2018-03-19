Police: Woman arrested for DUI, assaulting officers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Woman arrested for DUI, assaulting officers

Aleah Maureen Santos (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police have arrested a woman in connection with a pursuit and assault.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street for a dispute on Sunday. Aleah Maureen Santos, 30, was seen driving recklessly as she left the area, and officers tried to stop her.

Instead, police said she kept going, and a pursuit ensued. Santos was arrested when the pursuit ended at Williamsburg Road and Eanes Lane. Officers then discovered a juvenile was in the car with Santos.

Police said during the arrest process, Santos assaulted two officers, who were not injured.

Santos was charged with driving under the influence, eluding, child endangerment, vandalism, and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.  

