AP source: Memphis to announce Penny Hardaway as next coach

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
A person familiar with the situation says Memphis will announce Penny Hardaway as its men's basketball coach Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because Memphis hasn't publicly announced the hire. Memphis has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to introduce its next coach.
The 46-year-old Hardaway replaces Tubby Smith, who was fired after going 40-26 in two seasons with Memphis.
Hardaway is a four-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA player who will be making his college coaching debut with the Tigers. He has been coaching for years with his own AAU program, Team Penny, and won his third straight Tennessee high school championship at Memphis East last weekend.
___
AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.
___
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
