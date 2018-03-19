Chesterfield to test emergency system on Tuesday

Chesterfield will test its emergency messaging system on Tuesday as a part of Virginia's Statewide Tornado Drill.

The message will be sent around 9:45 a.m. to residents who are signed up for Chesterfield Alert. The message will also "instruct residents on reviewing their emergency plans, including finding an interior room away from windows, in preparation for a tornado," Chesterfield officials said.

Those who would like to sign up can do so by clicking here. Residents then can choose how they would like to receive the alerts - phone call, text message, or email.

Tornado Preparedness Day is on March 20. The National Weather Service will also send an alert across all NOAA radios at the same time Chesterfield will send out their message.

Click here to learn more about the drill and find preparation tips.

