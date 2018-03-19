No one injured in Chesterfield trailer fire

No injuries were reported in the fire. (Source: NBC12)

Everyone made it safely out of a trailer fire on Monday afternoon on Jeff Davis Highway.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 2:20 p.m. at the Shady Hill Trailer Park to find a trailer on fire.

There's currently no information on what sparked the blaze.

