Non-profit facility that helps adults with special needs forced to shut down

A facility that helps take care of their loved ones with special needs is shutting down. A Grace Place in Henrico County serves up to 150 people from across the Richmond area every day.

Most of the clients get assistance from Medicaid. But the last day A Grace Place will serve their clients is Friday. They are hoping other centers will step in to help these clients find a new place to go.

In a press release, the facility explained what happened:

A Grace Place, a Richmond nonprofit organization that has served as a health and social safety net where the elderly and those with intellectual disabilities could maintain and improve their health, independence and social engagement, has announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing after 51 years. Pending court approval, the organization will continue to operate for a short time to place existing clients in alternative programs and conclude operations.

The organization pointed to a confluence of external factors behind its decision to close. It noted that changes in Medicaid reimbursements, which resulted in a substantial reduction in what the agency was able to retain, coupled with a shift from a government-based system of care to a privatized one – a change that required additional administrative overhead – increased its financial obligations beyond what was sustainable.

“Increasing regulatory requirements and operating costs, paired with stagnant reimbursement rates for programs that support seniors and those with disabilities – Medicaid, in particular – were the tipping point behind this regrettable decision,” said Mark Tripodi, chairman of the organization’s board of directors. “While other agencies have switched to a private-pay model to address these challenges, we remained committed to our Medicaid base. Though we endeavored to close the gap with private dollars, our frank analysis concluded that we would not be able to do so in a sustainable way. Our work now is focused on placing as many of our clients in the few alternative programs that are available.”

A Grace Place was founded in 1967 by Louis Michaux, a Richmonder who struggled with cerebral palsy and recognized the need for a place where people with intellectual disabilities and the elderly could go to improve their health, social engagement, and independence. The organization coordinated a family of caregivers, doctors, therapists, case managers, nurses and social workers, all dedicated to helping clients with a range of services.

“A Grace Place has a proud tradition in serving the region, and it’s tragic to imagine the community without this invaluable resource,” said Lynne Seward, A Grace Place Interim CEO. “I am heartbroken for our clients, whom we love and care about deeply, our caregivers who have relied on us, as well as for our amazing staff, whose skills and dedication helped to maintain our reputation for excellence and compassion over five decades. We are also indebted to our board for its unwavering support and guidance and our donors for their generosity all these years.”

If you’re A Grace Place client or you would like to help, contact Cherlyn Toast at 804-261-0205. If you need to know more about options for a loved one you can contact Dave Meadows at 804-706-2561 with the Community Service Board or Terry Smith with the Department of Medical Services or Medicaid VA (DMAS) at 804-371-8490.

