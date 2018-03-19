Families find new facility for adults with special needs after A Grace Place shutdown

Henrico non-profit facility that helps adults with special needs is forced to shut down (Source: NBC12)

Many families who sent their loved ones to A Grace Place in Henrico weren't sure what to do once it closed its doors, but now, several families have found a new place for their loved ones.

A Grace Place in Henrico County has been serving the community for decades, but the non-profit went bankrupt and needed help finding places for their clients to go. Nour Adult Day Support, also in Henrico, says it still has several openings and accepts Medicaid.

This is where Diana Martin is now going to send her 27-year-old daughter Talisha Carroll.

"I was so worried that we would never find another place for adults with intellectual disabilities like her," says Martin.

Talisha was going to A Grace Place until it suddenly shut down last month. A reduction in Medicaid reimbursements and an increase in operating costs played a big factor.

Talisha is on Medicaid. Her mom worried they wouldn't find a place that fits her needs, since Talisha also suffers from seizures. They liked what they saw at Nour.

"It's more personal," says Martin. "There's more of a home-like, family-like atmosphere here."

It's a smaller facility located on Wilkinson Road, but families say they offer more than expected. Not only are there several outings a week, but there is also a computer lab, workout classes and transportation for doctors visits or shopping trips.

"For one, we do treat them with compassion and love and we do know it wasn't their fault that they were created this way," says Ayla Garcia- Riley, the program director. "So us helping them is just our way of showing that we care."

Nour says each staff member has at least 10 years of medical experience.

Charlotte Moore is the caregiver to her younger brother, Michael Davis. He has down syndrome and autism. She says finding a place she trusts is vital in maintaining her health as well.

"It gives me some time to do things that I need to do at home, without having to watch him 24/7," says Moore.

It's a little relief for families who spend almost all of their time caring for others unconditionally.

Nour Day Support says they are accepting more families from A Grace Place, and there are about 10 openings right now. They take clients as young as 18 to the elderly.

