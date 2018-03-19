Officers: Grand larceny suspect crashes car during police pursuit

A grand larceny suspect is recovering in the hospital following a police pursuit on Monday.

Police said during the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle crashed in the area of Iron Bridge Road and Kingsland Road. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and the suspect was the only person in the car, officers said.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.

All lanes on the westbound side of Iron Bridge Road is closed until at least 2:30 p.m.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12