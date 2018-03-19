WATCH: Osprey cam by James River returns

One egg was spotted in the nest on March 16. (Source: Richmond Outside)

Richmond's osprey cam is back and now we're patiently waiting for at least one egg to hatch.

Maggie the osprey laid her first egg on March 16, and one to two more are expected, according to Richmond Outside.

A live cam shows the osprey-parents-to-be alongside the James River watching over the eggs and keeping them warm.

A normal incubation for period for ospreys is 30 days.

Ospreys are also called fish eagle, sea hawk, river hawk and fish hawk. They was reach 2 feet in length, with a wing span of nearly 6 feet.

Click here for more information about the live cam and the ospreys.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12