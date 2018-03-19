Suspicious package reported at Capitol

This package caused road closures on Main Street and 9th Street. (Source: Brian Bush)

Police are investigating a suspicious package near the Capitol. (Source: Willie Redd/NBC12)

Police are investigating a suspicious package at the Virginia State Capitol building Monday morning.

A shelter in place order is in effect in the 900 block of Main Street.

Authorities are advising to avoid the area around Main Street and 9th Street.

Henrico police are also responding to an unattended package at Wawa near the airport.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12