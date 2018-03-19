Horsepower: Horses seen traveling down highway in Georgia

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) - Several horses traveled down a highway in Georgia and motorist had to hold their horses.
News outlets report that a total of 10 horses decided to take to the streets and ended up blocking traffic on Highway 78 near North DeKalb Mall on Saturday morning.
Motorists came to a standstill as police blocked off traffic to ensure the safety of the motorists and the horses.
Police were on the scene at 9 a.m. trying to contain them, and all lanes were open by 9:30 a.m.
Little Creek Horse Farm confirmed in a Saturday Facebook post that it was their horses that decided to take a trip on the highway. The post says steps will immediately be taken to assure this doesn't happen again.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
Just before a female student had an aggressive encounter with a coyote and one bit a 5-year-old, a student took video of a coyote stalking behind a family on campus.More >>
The 10-year-old pup got mixed up with another dog and was mistakenly sent on an 11,000-mile trip.More >>
The 10-year-old pup got mixed up with another dog and was mistakenly sent on an 11,000-mile trip.More >>
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore >>
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore >>
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore >>
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore >>
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore >>
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore >>
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More >>
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>