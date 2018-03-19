School bus crashes in Prince George County - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School bus crashes in Prince George County

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The crash occurred early Monday morning. (Source: Matt Neese/NBC12) The crash occurred early Monday morning. (Source: Matt Neese/NBC12)
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

A school bus driver lost control Monday morning while attempting to avoid an animal in the road and crashed.

The crash occurred on Allin Road in Prince George County.

There were children on the bus at the time, but none were injured.

The road is expected to be closed throughout the morning due to a broken utility pole in the area.

