School bus crashes in Prince George County

The crash occurred on Allin Road.More >>
The Prince George Police Department says a man in his 30s suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday.More >>
A driver is facing charges after police say a VDOT contractor was struck by a vehicle while repairing guardrails in Petersburg, according to Virginia State Police.More >>
The fight did not happen as part of the student walkout.More >>
U.S. Marshals say Sean "Big Hurt" Wallace robbed a man at a Petersburg hotel last December. Wallace has "an extensive criminal history" and is considered extremely dangerous.More >>
