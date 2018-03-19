Dior men's designer Kris Van Assche departs after 11 years

By Associated Press
PARIS (AP) - Christian Dior has announced that its long-time menswear designer Kris Van Assche is to leave the Parisian fashion house.
Van Assche, a 41-year-old Belgian, whose minimalist, urban aesthetic has garnered praise during his 11-year tenure at Dior, is one of Paris fashion's most recognizable faces. Van Assche said Monday he was leaving with his "mind and heart filled with experiences" to "pursue new challenges."
After he shuttered his smaller eponymous label in 2015 amid challenging market conditions, Dior was his main occupation.
But Dior parent company LVMH Group, said Monday that Van Assche would remain in the group and his future role will be announced later.
Dior has not announced a successor for its menswear designer role - one of the most coveted jobs in the fashion industry.
