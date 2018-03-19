Weird job ad says it pays with poppy seed bagel, lecture about white chocolate

This unusual ad was posted at Lamplighter Coffee in Richmond. (Source: Christina Falkenstein)

If you can hold a camera and are willing to work for a poppy seed bagel, there’s a job opportunity with your name on it.

Oh, you also need to be “somewhat unaggravating.”

The job ad is for work on a film about an “onion person” and may also require some light acting.

It doesn’t pay because the employer is "super broke." However, the ad says the employer would be willing to get a poppy seed bagel "if they have those," let you borrow a sweater and tell you why white chocolate shouldn’t exist.

The unusual ad was found posted at Lamplighter Coffee on Addison Street in Richmond.

NBC12 called the number listed on the ad. There was no answer, and a recording said voicemail had not been set up.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12