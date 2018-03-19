1 injured in early morning Chesterfield shooting

Police say one person was injured. (Source: @SGTKRollins/Twitter)

Police are on the scene of an early morning shooting.

Chesterfield police tweeted one person was injured in the 6400 block of Sexton Drive, which is off Walmsley Boulevard near Chippenham Parkway.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of Sexton Dr. One person has been injured.If you have any information contact the Chesterfield Police. pic.twitter.com/u2aXKvLHEy — SGT K Rollins (@SGTKRollins) March 19, 2018

