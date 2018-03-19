1 injured in early morning Chesterfield shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 injured in early morning Chesterfield shooting

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Police say one person was injured. (Source: @SGTKRollins/Twitter) Police say one person was injured. (Source: @SGTKRollins/Twitter)

Police are on the scene of an early morning shooting.

Chesterfield police tweeted one person was injured in the 6400 block of Sexton Drive, which is off Walmsley Boulevard near Chippenham Parkway.

