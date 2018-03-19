1 injured in early morning Chesterfield shooting

Chesterfield police tweeted one person was injured in the 6400 block of Sexton Drive.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.More >>
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 748-1251.More >>
Chesterfield officers said they received a call for a reported shooting just after 12 a.m. on Sunday on Burnt Oak Drive, located in the Ivy Walk apartment complex.More >>
On March 13, Chesterfield police searched for a 10-year-old boy after he went missing from his home.More >>
